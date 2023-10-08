Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.40

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.40 and traded as low as $4.39. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 4,529 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

