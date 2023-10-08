Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.73

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.73 and traded as low as $2.00. Reading International shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 45,935 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 15.43%.

In other Reading International news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $26,247.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,956.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,040 shares of company stock valued at $314,846 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Reading International in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reading International in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 236.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 15.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

