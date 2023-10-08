City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $417.83

Shares of City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 417.83 ($5.05) and traded as low as GBX 365 ($4.41). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 366 ($4.42), with a volume of 12,482 shares trading hands.

City of London Investment Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £185.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1,262.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 390.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 417.77.

City of London Investment Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a GBX 22 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a yield of 5.79%. City of London Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11,379.31%.

About City of London Investment Group

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

