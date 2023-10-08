Record (LON:REC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.81

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.81 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 74 ($0.89). Record shares last traded at GBX 74 ($0.89), with a volume of 71,354 shares trading hands.

Record Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 83.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £147.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,233.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Record Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.