CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.57

Shares of CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.57 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.41 ($0.02). CAP-XX shares last traded at GBX 1.43 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,903,233 shares.

CAP-XX Trading Down 1.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.20 million, a P/E ratio of -142.50 and a beta of 2.32.

About CAP-XX

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors primarily in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. It offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, large and small cylindrical supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

