AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVAV. Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of AeroVironment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.50.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $105.02 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $74.91 and a fifty-two week high of $124.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.49.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.74. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $152.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.77, for a total value of $53,565.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,344.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 24.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,136,000 after buying an additional 266,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,412,000 after purchasing an additional 192,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $15,640,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in AeroVironment by 377.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 113,144 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at about $8,371,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

