Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

AVNW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Monday, September 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Aviat Networks from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Aviat Networks from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AVNW opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $341.52 million, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.62. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.87.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Aviat Networks had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $91.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aviat Networks

In related news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $183,358.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,630.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $183,358.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,630.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 13,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $451,129.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,429,603.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,629 shares of company stock valued at $641,583 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 751,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,085,000 after purchasing an additional 270,312 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 8.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 606,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after buying an additional 48,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,757,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 3.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.