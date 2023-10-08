Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AWH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $5.60 target price for the company.

AWH opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 199.77% and a negative return on equity of 396.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicole Sandford acquired 12,563 shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 134,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,966.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aspira Women’s Health news, CEO Nicole Sandford acquired 12,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $50,000.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,966.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 181,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 201,760 shares of company stock worth $580,110 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 695,844 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 208,231 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

