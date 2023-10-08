Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Atrion Stock Performance

Atrion stock opened at $403.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $711.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.53. Atrion has a 12 month low of $395.60 and a 12 month high of $705.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $470.48 and its 200-day moving average is $542.75.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.84 million for the quarter.

Atrion Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Atrion

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is 57.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Atrion by 38.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Atrion by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Atrion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 44.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 24.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

