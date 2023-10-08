Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 6,167 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,811 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 3.7 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.