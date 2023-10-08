Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Independence Realty Trust worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

IRT stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 206.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IRT

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.