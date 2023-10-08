Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 57.7% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Spotify Technology by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,092,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,277,000 after buying an additional 495,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $23,921,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SPOT. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.04.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $160.53 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.05.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.