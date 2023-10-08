Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,239 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,086,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,341,448.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,086,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,341,448.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 10,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $155,618.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 402,631 shares in the company, valued at $5,822,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 451,380 shares of company stock worth $6,757,251 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.35. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.81.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $758.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

