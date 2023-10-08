iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock opened at $220.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.04. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $201.72 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

