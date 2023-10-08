Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 258 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average is $93.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

