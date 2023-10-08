Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 631 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,396,310,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VOT stock opened at $194.19 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $215.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.92 and a 200-day moving average of $198.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

