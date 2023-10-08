Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $219,000 in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bunge by 77.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,939 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,931,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,049,000 after purchasing an additional 104,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,552,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,843,000 after purchasing an additional 273,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Insider Activity at Bunge

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunge Trading Down 0.7 %

Bunge stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $83.68 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.48%.

Bunge Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

