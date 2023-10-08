Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Bought by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Ares Management by 1,427.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $108.42 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 188.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARES

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $2,178,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,512,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,207,235.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,512,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,207,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 21,818 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $2,183,763.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 634,122 shares of company stock worth $10,259,785 and sold 1,313,417 shares worth $132,726,614. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.