Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,313 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 63,842 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 14.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,253,000 after purchasing an additional 151,185 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 149.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.2 %

CVS stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $89.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.14%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

