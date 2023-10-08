Leo Brokerage LLC Purchases Shares of 1,028 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Albemarle by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Albemarle by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ALB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Albemarle from $291.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.85.

Albemarle Trading Up 3.1 %

Albemarle stock opened at $159.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $152.00 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.55 and its 200-day moving average is $201.64. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 25.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 4.81%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

