Leo Brokerage LLC Sells 674 Shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH)

Leo Brokerage LLC lowered its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE China ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLCH. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 62.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 32,049 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000.

Franklin FTSE China ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

FLCH stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $105.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17.

About Franklin FTSE China ETF

The Franklin FTSE China ETF (FLCH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in China. FLCH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

