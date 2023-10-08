Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $831,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $431.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $333.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $443.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

