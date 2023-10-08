Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,545 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Brokerage LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 22,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 294,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,340,000 after acquiring an additional 159,942 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 11,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in International Business Machines by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,161,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,857,000 after acquiring an additional 216,292 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.4 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $142.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.57 and its 200-day moving average is $135.46. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

