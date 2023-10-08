StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Toro (NYSE:TTC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered Toro from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.80.

TTC stock opened at $84.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.44. Toro has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.28). Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Toro will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In related news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $131,907.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Toro in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Toro in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

