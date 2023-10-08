Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

TSLX opened at $19.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $16.44 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 48.89% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $107.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.30 million. Analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5,425.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 251,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 246,471 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 24.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 115,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 74.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 46,963 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 16.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 302,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 43,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

