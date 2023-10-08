StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.00.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $162.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,888 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $775,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $839,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

