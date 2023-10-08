TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut TC Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. National Bank Financial raised TC Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded TC Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC downgraded TC Energy from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.83.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TRP opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $49.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 381.94%.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 197.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth $26,715,061,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

