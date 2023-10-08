Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRN. Stephens dropped their price target on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.25.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.20%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.64%.

Insider Transactions at Trinity Industries

In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,765 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $294,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 383.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trinity Industries

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.