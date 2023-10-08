StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Price Performance

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.14. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $46.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $158.84 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tootsie Roll Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,967,000 after purchasing an additional 94,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,842,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 885,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,771,000 after purchasing an additional 67,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,761,000 after purchasing an additional 70,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Further Reading

