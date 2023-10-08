América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.31.

Several research firms recently commented on AMX. Scotiabank lowered shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in América Móvil by 437.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,465,000 after buying an additional 14,371,448 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 83,299.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177,077 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,673,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,904 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter worth approximately $53,739,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 19.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,488,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $23.07.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

