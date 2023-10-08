Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Core & Main from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE CNM opened at $30.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core & Main will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,903 shares in the company, valued at $508,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President John R. Schaller sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at $264,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,223,228 shares of company stock valued at $615,748,744. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Core & Main by 2.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Core & Main by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Core & Main by 7.0% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

