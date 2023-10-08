Analysts Set Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) PT at $305.00

Shares of Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $305.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Schindler in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Schindler from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Schindler from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Schindler alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Schindler

Schindler Price Performance

About Schindler

Shares of SHLAF stock opened at $202.50 on Friday. Schindler has a 12 month low of $154.34 and a 12 month high of $244.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.47.

(Get Free Report

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.