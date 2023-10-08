Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OLLI. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.47.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 2.6 %

OLLI opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.85. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,690 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $343,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,531,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,139 shares of company stock worth $907,006. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

