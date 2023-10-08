Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SMTC. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Semtech from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Semtech from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.85.
Semtech Price Performance
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $238.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.37 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Semtech by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after acquiring an additional 257,224 shares in the last quarter.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
