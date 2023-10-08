SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SP. Barrington Research boosted their price target on SP Plus from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. William Blair cut SP Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $51.31 on Thursday. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. SP Plus had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in SP Plus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,985,000 after acquiring an additional 80,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SP Plus by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,417,000 after acquiring an additional 69,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SP Plus by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,565,000 after acquiring an additional 39,535 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SP Plus by 1.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 956,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,682 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in SP Plus by 1.3% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 867,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

