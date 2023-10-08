SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on SunPower from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SunPower from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut SunPower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SunPower from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut SunPower from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.75.

SunPower Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $5.46 on Thursday. SunPower has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.91.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). SunPower had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $463.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SunPower by 108.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 697.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 86.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of SunPower by 48.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

