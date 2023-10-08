Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SRDX has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Surmodics from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Surmodics has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $39.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.01.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.98. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $52.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Surmodics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

