SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPSC. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.67.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Trading Up 4.6 %

SPS Commerce stock opened at $173.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.58 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.33. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $116.58 and a 1-year high of $196.39.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,362,000 after acquiring an additional 79,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,922,000 after acquiring an additional 56,939 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,585,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,528,000 after acquiring an additional 36,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,773,000 after acquiring an additional 488,227 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.