Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $551.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $475.60.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of SNPS opened at $473.26 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $476.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.05. The stock has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 70.95, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,114 shares of company stock worth $4,629,565. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synopsys

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.