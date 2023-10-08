StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.83.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on UNFI

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

NYSE UNFI opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $800.87 million, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.06.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 11,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 162,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,517.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.