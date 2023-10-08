Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Receives $72.75 Average PT from Analysts

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KALU

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 4,727 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $376,978.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $512,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KALU stock opened at $67.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average of $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $56.79 and a 1-year high of $97.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 106.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.21 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 488.89%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.