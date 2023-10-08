East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth $43,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 56.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

EWBC stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.51. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $80.98. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

