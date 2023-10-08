SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Receives $28.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The company has a market capitalization of $362.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.29 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SmartFinancial by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 28.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SmartFinancial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the period. 49.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

