Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th.

Shares of Teleperformance stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. Teleperformance has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.69.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services.

