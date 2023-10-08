TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTGT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

TTGT stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $32.31. The company has a market cap of $820.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $68.15.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $58.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 12.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

