Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Receives $16.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRGY shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens started coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Crescent Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Insider Transactions at Crescent Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

In other news, insider David C. Rockecharlie acquired 2,500 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $30,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought a total of 4,546 shares of company stock worth $56,231 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 136,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CRGY opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.41. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $16.39.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $492.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

