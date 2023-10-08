James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

JHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 231.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 125.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 880.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 327.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

JHX opened at $25.75 on Friday. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.46.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $954.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

