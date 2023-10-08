James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.
JHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
James Hardie Industries Stock Up 2.1 %
JHX opened at $25.75 on Friday. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.46.
James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $954.30 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.
About James Hardie Industries
James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.
