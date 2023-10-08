SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $12.74 on Thursday. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 5.67.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $301.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

