S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on S&T Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

S&T Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of STBA stock opened at $27.28 on Thursday. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.67. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.75.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $102.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.50 million. Research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 53,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 232,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $549,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

