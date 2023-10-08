Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Steel Dynamics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.89.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $108.25 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $75.39 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 569.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

